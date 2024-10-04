Czech National Bank Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXFree Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 11,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 169,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $2,317,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Starbucks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 215,988 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

