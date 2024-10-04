Czech National Bank Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after buying an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after buying an additional 279,627 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,391,000 after buying an additional 150,713 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price objective (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $408.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.04. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

