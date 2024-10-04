Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,197.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,602,000 after buying an additional 71,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,609 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.16. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

