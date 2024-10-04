D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

DHI opened at $190.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.