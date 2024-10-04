D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $190.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

