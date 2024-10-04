D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $182.72 and last traded at $184.30. 566,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,462,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

