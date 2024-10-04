DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $47.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.82.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 353,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Further Reading

