DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFNW. StockNews.com cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $204.95 million, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 141,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth about $403,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

