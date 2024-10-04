DA Davidson Comments on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.96 million.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NFBK opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $489.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 234,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

