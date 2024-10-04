Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.51. Approximately 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Dacotah Banks Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $352.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter.

Dacotah Banks Dividend Announcement

About Dacotah Banks

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

