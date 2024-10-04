Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after buying an additional 232,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,434,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,362,000 after purchasing an additional 319,487 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

