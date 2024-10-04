Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,797,000 after acquiring an additional 103,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 11.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,035,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,924,000 after buying an additional 215,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,176,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after buying an additional 79,920 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

