Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,869 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SouthState by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,328,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371,987 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 270.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 258,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,402,000 after buying an additional 149,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 596,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after buying an additional 116,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

