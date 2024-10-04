Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 100 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

IJS opened at $104.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

