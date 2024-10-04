Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 964,889 shares of company stock worth $18,239,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.9 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

