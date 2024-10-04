Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $677,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after buying an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after buying an additional 65,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.67 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.