Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.