Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $325,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after acquiring an additional 777,103 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.0 %

RCL stock opened at $173.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $184.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.