Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $903,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $254.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.50. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $258.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on GEV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.98.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
