Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,392 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,597,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,671,000 after purchasing an additional 170,374 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after purchasing an additional 384,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after buying an additional 2,169,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.15 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

