Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 860,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.1 %

AEO opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,304.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,996 shares of company stock worth $21,153,593 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEO shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.