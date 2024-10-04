Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 251 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $130.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. The company has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

