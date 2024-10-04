Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.57 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

