Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

