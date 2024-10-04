Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

