Danone (EPA:BN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €60.13 ($66.81) and traded as high as €65.38 ($72.64). Danone shares last traded at €64.96 ($72.18), with a volume of 1,138,128 shares changing hands.
Danone Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.13.
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.
