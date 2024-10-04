Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 213,763 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $88,885,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 16.1% during the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

