Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Trading Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. 31,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 39,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

