Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.71. Approximately 247,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,251,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 515,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

