Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.50.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $408.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

