Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.10.

DFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

DFY stock opened at C$52.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.48. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$35.48 and a one year high of C$55.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 3.1420256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

