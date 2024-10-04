Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.93 and last traded at $119.53. Approximately 3,017,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,628,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,998,554 shares of company stock worth $2,264,348,973 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 121.6% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 31,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,947,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $262,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

