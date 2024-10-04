Delta Financial Group Inc. Invests $271,000 in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 54,403 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUHP opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

