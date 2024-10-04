Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $365,000.

CGSD stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

