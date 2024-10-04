Delta Financial Group Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

