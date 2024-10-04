Dennis Cho Sells 3,104 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $134,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,237.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $10,983.96.

On Monday, August 5th, Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37.

TWST traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,116,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

