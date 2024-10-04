Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. 102,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 891,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Despegar.com from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DESP

Despegar.com Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $185.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.35 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 62.18% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Despegar.com by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 185,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 96,739 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,605,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.