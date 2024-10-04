Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXLG

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $160.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.82 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.