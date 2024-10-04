Dev Ittycheria Sells 3,556 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $911,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342,968.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.9 %

MDB stock traded up $12.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.04 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

