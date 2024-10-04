DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $14.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

DHT Stock Performance

NYSE DHT opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. DHT has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in DHT by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 11,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in DHT by 2,494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

