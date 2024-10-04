Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DNTH. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.13.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $805.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $390,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.