Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 268,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 192,362 shares.The stock last traded at $28.27 and had previously closed at $27.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $819.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

