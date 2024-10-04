Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $124.00. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.61.

Shares of DLR opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average of $148.23. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $165.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

