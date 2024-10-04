DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd trimmed its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

