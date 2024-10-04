DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $48.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DigitalOcean traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.56. 190,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,282,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalOcean
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.83.
DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalOcean
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.