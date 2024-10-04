Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 104,268 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Liberty Broadband worth $20,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 212,386.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 299,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 299,465 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,445,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares during the period. Finally, Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $3,181,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $95.08.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

