Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,267 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.96% of Park-Ohio worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 23.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $390.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park-Ohio

About Park-Ohio

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.