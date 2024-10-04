Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,481 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $21,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $168.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $197.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

