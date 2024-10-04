Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,871 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.49% of First Business Financial Services worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $348.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

