Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 32,142 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.27% of Chuy’s worth $23,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHUY opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

