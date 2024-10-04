Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 32,142 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.27% of Chuy’s worth $23,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of CHUY opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.
Chuy’s Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
